Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF opened at $21.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.