Chapin Davis Inc. Has $744,000 Stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,822,000 after purchasing an additional 219,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cintas by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,118,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,146,000 after purchasing an additional 296,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,216,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,048,000 after buying an additional 472,069 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,655,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,919,000 after buying an additional 115,268 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Redburn Atlantic cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.81.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $218.65 on Monday. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.20 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.23 and a 200-day moving average of $205.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

