Chapin Davis Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $15,253,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TOL opened at $108.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.08.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

