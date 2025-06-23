Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 63 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.
NYSE SPGI opened at $503.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $501.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.
In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
