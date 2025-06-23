Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 104,088 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,088 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $20,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.