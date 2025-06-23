Consolidated Planning Corp Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 417.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $500.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.52 and a twelve month high of $512.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total value of $10,156,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,623,447.20. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,136 shares of company stock valued at $21,860,121. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $438.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CASY

About Casey's General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

