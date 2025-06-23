Chapin Davis Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Chapin Davis Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,630,000 after buying an additional 739,540 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,764,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,103,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,620,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,416.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,044,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.29 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

