Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1858 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $285,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.4% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 94,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $198.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.55.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

