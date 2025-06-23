Guardian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 3,057 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $40.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

