Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys 17,660 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 12.5% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $119,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $293.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

