Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of AVGO opened at $249.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,784 shares in the company, valued at $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 819,134 shares of company stock valued at $157,921,449 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

