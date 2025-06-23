Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Friday Financial raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Friday Financial now owns 151,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,249,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,716,000 after purchasing an additional 520,838 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 99,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 102,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envision Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envision Financial LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

