Head to Head Analysis: InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) and Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Profitability

This table compares Power REIT and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT -752.26% -215.55% -39.65% InnSuites Hospitality Trust -11.56% -40.28% -5.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Power REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.9% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Power REIT and InnSuites Hospitality Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $3.00 million 1.27 -$14.37 million ($7.29) -0.15 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.59 million 2.60 $200,000.00 ($0.16) -14.06

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Power REIT has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InnSuites Hospitality Trust beats Power REIT on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

