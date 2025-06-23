Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) versus Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Genasys and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genasys -101.82% -166.96% -51.97% Beachbody -17.02% -93.85% -20.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genasys and Beachbody, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genasys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Beachbody 0 2 2 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genasys currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 244.09%. Beachbody has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 190.25%. Given Genasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genasys is more favorable than Beachbody.

40.0% of Genasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Genasys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Beachbody shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Genasys has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beachbody has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genasys and Beachbody”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genasys $27.78 million 2.52 -$31.73 million ($0.64) -2.42 Beachbody $418.80 million 0.06 -$71.64 million ($9.22) -0.40

Genasys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody. Genasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beachbody, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beachbody beats Genasys on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genasys

Genasys Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software. It provides Genasys Protect ALERT, an interactive, cloud-based SaaS solution that is designed to enable SLED and enterprise customers to send critical information to at-risk individuals or groups when an emergency occurs using emails, voice calls, text messages, panic buttons, desktop alerts, TV, social media, and other; and Genasys Protect EVAC that enables responding agencies to determine and communicate the proper scope of a response or evacuation by replacing guesswork with data-driven intelligence; and Genasys Protect CONNECT, an instant communication platform that enables first responders and public safety personnel to collaborate and share information in a single space with text, videos, images, and audio from any location. The company also offers Genasys Protect ACOUSTICS, a mass notification speaker system with Genasys protect command-and-control software; and long range acoustic devices, such as acoustic hailing devices which are used to project alert tones and audible voice messages. It sells its products directly to governments, militaries, end-users, and commercial companies. The company was formerly known as LRAD Corporation. Genasys Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

