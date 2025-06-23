Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock

UBER stock opened at $83.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The company has a market cap of $175.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.39.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

