Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Invests $167,000 in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $36,507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EXE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price target on Expand Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Expand Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expand Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.55.

Expand Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $122.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.49. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is -42.91%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

