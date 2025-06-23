EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 36,020 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 49,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $23.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

