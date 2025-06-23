Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $9.77 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 27,502.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after buying an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after buying an additional 1,298,178 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $222.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.26 and a 200-day moving average of $230.89. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

