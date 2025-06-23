Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Governors Lane LP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,239,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,644,000 after buying an additional 198,311 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 29,233 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 33,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8%

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $178.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.21 and a 52 week high of $181.65. The company has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.85.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

View Our Latest Report on ICE

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,600. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.