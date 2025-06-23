XML Financial LLC Raises Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of MOAT opened at $90.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average of $90.46. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.06.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.