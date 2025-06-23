Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,787 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.3% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $350,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 315.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley purchased 86,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.7%

UNH opened at $302.04 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.96. The company has a market cap of $273.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.