First Bancorp Inc ME Acquires 1,233 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $529,562,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,596 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after purchasing an additional 679,918 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VB opened at $231.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

