Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,232,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

VUG stock opened at $417.45 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.65. The company has a market capitalization of $413.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

