Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) is Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s 5th Largest Position

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,758 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 7.3% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $173.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.83 and a 1 year high of $177.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.88.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.03%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.