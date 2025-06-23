Comparing Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) & Its Rivals

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Victoria’s Secret & Co. to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Victoria’s Secret & Co. and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Victoria’s Secret & Co. $6.23 billion $165.00 million 9.43 Victoria’s Secret & Co. Competitors $5.94 billion $362.55 million 51.80

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victoria’s Secret & Co. 2.69% 37.76% 4.62% Victoria’s Secret & Co. Competitors -6.37% 2.23% 1.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Victoria’s Secret & Co. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.3% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Victoria’s Secret & Co. and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victoria’s Secret & Co. 3 5 4 0 2.08 Victoria’s Secret & Co. Competitors 870 4915 5298 112 2.42

Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $24.64, suggesting a potential upside of 30.60%. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 25.35%. Given Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Victoria’s Secret & Co. is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Victoria’s Secret & Co. beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

