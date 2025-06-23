Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 213,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 90,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $91.20 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $88.95 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

