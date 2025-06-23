Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $102,000 Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

HYD opened at $49.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $53.10.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

