Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOOV opened at $184.62 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $159.99 and a 12-month high of $199.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.82.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

