Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2025

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFLFree Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $25,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 430.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

OMFL stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

