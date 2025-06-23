Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 499 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Onefund LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $117.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

