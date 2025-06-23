Head to Head Survey: NexGen Energy (NXE) versus The Competition

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NexGen Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NexGen Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexGen Energy 0 0 4 3 3.43 NexGen Energy Competitors 613 1677 3302 139 2.52

As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 24.30%. Given NexGen Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NexGen Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

NexGen Energy has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexGen Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NexGen Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy N/A -$56.60 million -41.22 NexGen Energy Competitors $8.21 billion $447.87 million -0.77

NexGen Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NexGen Energy. NexGen Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of NexGen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of NexGen Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NexGen Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy N/A -9.62% -6.85% NexGen Energy Competitors -938.79% -12.66% -5.27%

Summary

NexGen Energy rivals beat NexGen Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

