Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Shares Up 51.9% – What’s Next?

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 51.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 229,603,922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,492% from the average session volume of 4,999,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Trafalgar Property Group Trading Up 51.9%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The company has a market cap of £515,949.00, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.52.

About Trafalgar Property Group

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in residual property development business in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in the renting of residential properties. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

