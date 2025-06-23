Financial Survey: Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) versus Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) and Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Pool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 5.16% 6.38% 2.53% Pool 7.77% 30.11% 11.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sportradar Group and Pool, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 1 12 0 2.92 Pool 1 5 3 0 2.22

Earnings and Valuation

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus target price of $27.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.81%. Pool has a consensus target price of $336.22, suggesting a potential upside of 16.53%. Given Pool’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pool is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

This table compares Sportradar Group and Pool”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $1.20 billion 23.60 $36.95 million $0.19 133.68 Pool $5.31 billion 2.04 $434.33 million $10.66 27.07

Pool has higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group. Pool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of Pool shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Pool shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sportradar Group has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pool has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pool beats Sportradar Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling. It also provides pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; irrigation and related products, such as irrigation system components, and professional turf care equipment and supplies; commercial products, including heaters, safety equipment, commercial decking equipment, and commercial pumps and filters. In addition, the company offers fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; and other pool construction and recreational products comprising discretionary recreational and related outdoor living products, such as grills and components for outdoor kitchens. It serves swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; irrigation construction and landscape maintenance contractors; and commercial pool operators and pool contractors. Pool Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

