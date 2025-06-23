Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 768 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,347,000 after purchasing an additional 70,116 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,981,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6,358.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,768,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $244.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.52. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $156.78 and a 12-month high of $273.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

