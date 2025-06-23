Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 110,555 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 131.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,555 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 223,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 109,164 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 272.6% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 87,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 63,781 shares during the last quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $49.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

