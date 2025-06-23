Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.5% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in AbbVie by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $185.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $327.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

