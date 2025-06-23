Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $52.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

