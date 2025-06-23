Stiles Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,670,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,035,000 after purchasing an additional 253,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,916,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,477,000 after purchasing an additional 198,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,187,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,591,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,150,000 after acquiring an additional 418,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $68.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.97. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $101.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

