Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $111.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.42.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

