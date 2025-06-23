Brueske Advisory Services LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brueske Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 4.3% of Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $526.83 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $500.57 and a 200-day moving average of $503.16.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

