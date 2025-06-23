Brueske Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Brueske Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 314.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

