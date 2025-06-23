678 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Purchased by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.1% in the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,803,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 19,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.34 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

