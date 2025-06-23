Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Position Boosted by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,996,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

