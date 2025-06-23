Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

RTX Trading Up 0.6%

RTX opened at $146.75 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $149.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

