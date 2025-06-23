Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Financial LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 17,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 377,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $132,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $338.04 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total transaction of $5,259,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,098 shares of company stock worth $36,738,526. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

