Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 460 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 38,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.14. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $104.04. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

