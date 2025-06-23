GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $413.39.

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $422.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $486.41 on Monday. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $500.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $425.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.06. The firm has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $27,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

