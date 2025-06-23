5T Wealth LLC Buys 2,038 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

5T Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JGRO. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 120,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $81.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $85.56.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

