Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $1,034,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Covea Finance lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 73.4% in the first quarter. Covea Finance now owns 58,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $320.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.60. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $328.90.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.79.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total transaction of $760,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,166.29. This trade represents a 70.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total value of $118,454.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,838.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

