Absher Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average is $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.